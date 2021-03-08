Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Major Shareholder Buys $1,050,680.47 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00.

On Friday, January 29th, 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 600 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

On Friday, January 15th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 300 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 38,806 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $798,239.42.

On Thursday, January 7th, 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 172,954 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50.

NASDAQ MWK traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $36.23. 1,294,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $791.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MWK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

