Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Up 7% on Insider Buying Activity

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) shares shot up 7% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $36.23. 1,294,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,020,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Specifically, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 62,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MWK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $791.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

