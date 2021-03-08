MonaCoin Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $127.61 million and $3.88 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,354.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.85 or 0.03446360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00364280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.95 or 0.01012473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00419143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.00358790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00247410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00022343 BTC.

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

