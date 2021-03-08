Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Cut by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.