Monero Classic Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $26,312.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.02 or 0.00423417 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

