MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $11,690.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 215,953,410 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

