MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 2,823,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,970,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

MGI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 133,372 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 1,098.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 268,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 246,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,027,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

