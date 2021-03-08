Moneytoken Market Capitalization Tops $490,044.16 (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded 72.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moneytoken has a market cap of $490,044.16 and $20,474.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneytoken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.67 or 0.00802386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00026866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00030709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Moneytoken Coin Profile

Moneytoken (IMT) is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 9,430,337,527 coins. Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneytoken’s official website is moneytoken.com . Moneytoken’s official message board is medium.com/@moneytoken

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

