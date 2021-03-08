Monkey Project (MONK) Achieves Market Cap of $111,025.65

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $111,025.65 and approximately $83.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 89.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,116,956 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

