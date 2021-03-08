Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Monolith has a market cap of $10.86 million and $40,921.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

