Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

MNPR stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $71.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

