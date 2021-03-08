Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.61

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 1101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Monro alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.