Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

MNST stock opened at $86.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.