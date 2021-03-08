Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00363284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

