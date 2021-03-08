MoonTools (MOONS) Market Cap Tops $2.17 Million

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $27,287.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One MoonTools token can currently be bought for approximately $78.76 or 0.00146256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.00452362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00066996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00076461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00078155 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00464390 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Token Trading

