Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 5,487 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

