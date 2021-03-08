Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 901,371 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,828,000 after acquiring an additional 656,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,929,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $59.52 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

