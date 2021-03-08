Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of UL opened at $54.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

