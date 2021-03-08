Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 18,786 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.