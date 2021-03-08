Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,686 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

MU opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

