Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,493.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

