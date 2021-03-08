Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $80,726,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ opened at $216.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 343.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,083,030 shares of company stock valued at $245,700,240. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.