Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFG stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

