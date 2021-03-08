Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,341,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,655,000 after purchasing an additional 372,626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

