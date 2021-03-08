Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,850,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $142.61 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

