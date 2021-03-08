Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

