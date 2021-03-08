Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $120.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

