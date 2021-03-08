Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 3.51% of Key Tronic worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Key Tronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 107,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Key Tronic Co. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $128.26 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

