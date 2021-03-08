Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,063.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 805,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768,424 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $158.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

