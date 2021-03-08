Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 299,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 809,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

