Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $207.37 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

