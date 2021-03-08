Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 467,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 393,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 126,745 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $2,165,517.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $122.25 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

