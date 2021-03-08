Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 794,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $113.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.