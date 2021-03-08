Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 12,250 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 900,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 150,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $70.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

