Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,685 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

