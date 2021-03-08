Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,922 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 19,862.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after acquiring an additional 833,641 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in shares of CSX by 16,174.1% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 691,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,737,000 after buying an additional 687,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

