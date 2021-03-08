Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,146 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after buying an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

