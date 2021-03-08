Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,743 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE WY opened at $33.76 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

