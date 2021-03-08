Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 861 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $213.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.98. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

