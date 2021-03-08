More Coin (MORE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,973.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $163,884.37 and $30,973.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00057809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00798862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00029369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040609 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

