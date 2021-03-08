More Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,726.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $139,890.63 and approximately $30,726.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.64 or 0.00800890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00041216 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.