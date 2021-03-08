Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,872.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and last traded at GBX 1,818 ($23.75), with a volume of 5923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The firm has a market cap of £838.37 million and a P/E ratio of 18.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

