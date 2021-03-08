Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,872.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and last traded at GBX 1,818 ($23.75), with a volume of 5923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,800 ($23.52).
Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The firm has a market cap of £838.37 million and a P/E ratio of 18.35.
About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.