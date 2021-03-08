Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider John Christopher Morgan Sells 13,321 Shares

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

MGNS stock traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,846 ($24.12). The company had a trading volume of 194,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,872 ($24.46). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,526.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,372.22. The company has a market cap of £855.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

