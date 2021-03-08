Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.87 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

