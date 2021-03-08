Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.12 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $15.12 million and $2.07 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00804223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00041217 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.