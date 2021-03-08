MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 523,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 823,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

