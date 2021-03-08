MotaCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,929.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $171,749.03 and approximately $4,929.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.