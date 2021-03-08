Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 101,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 84,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

MPAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

The company has a market cap of $455.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.