Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $178.87 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $184.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

