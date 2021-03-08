Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Up 15.2%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s stock price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.33. 7,274,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 4,658,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.79.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
Motus GI Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOTS)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
