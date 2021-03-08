Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Up 15.2%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s stock price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.33. 7,274,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 4,658,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485 in the last 90 days. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

